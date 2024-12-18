Letter: Trump reign could spell disaster for democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Well done, America. In an electoral choice between democracy and freedom and anger, fear and hate, you chose the latter. I hope you’re happy with that decision because it may be the last time you ever get to make it.

The threat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 minions pose to this democratic, constitutional experiment we call the United States of America is real and now is imminent. Democracies require nurturing and constant reaffirmation, but in this election the majority saw otherwise and have chosen this deeply flawed man, one with autocratic and fascistic tendencies. Didn’t we learn anything the first time around with this felonious, immoral narcissist?

Your choice aids and abets what is sure to be a disaster. As the great Walt Kelly once said through his comic strip creation, Pogo: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

More true today than it was then.

Michael Clark

Ala Moana

