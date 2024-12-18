Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 71° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Trump reign could spell disaster for democracy

Today Updated 3:17 a.m.

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday.

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday.