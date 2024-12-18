Off the news: Maui lands on landfill for Lahaina debris

Maui lands on landfill for Lahaina debris

Maui County is moving ahead with plans to purchase about 79 acres as a permanent disposal site for debris from last year’s Lahaina wildfire destruction. And the decision seems to have been reached relatively quickly, at least compared to the ongoing landfill siting debate on Oahu.

Part of the Maui acquisition, including 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 more of a now-active quarry, will be used to expand the adjacent Central Maui Landfill.

The fact that Oahu has less available land than Maui and more population pressures has made Honolulu’s conundrum that much more painful.