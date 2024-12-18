Tech View: Wide variety of holiday movies on traditional TV, streaming

Here in Hawaii, Christmas is usually warm and bright — and we wouldn’t have it any other way. However, if the weather turns rainy or drops below 70 degrees, and you’re in the mood for cozy, indoor entertainment, there’s no shortage of heart-warming holiday movies and TV specials to enjoy.

Whether you’re watching from your home on a traditional TV screen or streaming on a mobile device while on the go, there’s a holiday program for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some popular channels and festive films that will bring joy to your holiday season.

Hallmark Channel

The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024 is in full swing, offering hundreds of family­-friendly holiday films suitable for all ages and backgrounds. From “Hanukkah on the Rocks” to pet-themed tales such as “Happy Howlidays,” there’s something for everyone. Hallmark+ also offers a free seven-day trial.

Lifetime

If you love a good holiday movie, Lifetime has you covered with a daily lineup of holiday films throughout December. Lifetime features original movies with plots for a targeted audience, such as “A Carpenter Christmas,” the story of — you guessed it — a carpenter, and “Christmas on the Alpaca Farm.”

Freeform (formerly ABC Family)

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, running through Dec. 25, delivers up to 10 holiday films a day. There are classics such as “Miracle on 34th Street” and newer favorites including the 2017 animated film “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You,” narrated by the pop diva herself.

TBS, TNT and truTV

These Warner Bros. networks are perfect for holiday movie marathons. Whether you’re binge-­watching classics like “A Christmas Story” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or enjoying modern comedies like “Die Hard” and “Deck the Halls” (featuring an all-star cast including Matthew Broderick, Kristin Davis and Danny DeVito), there’s programming to suit every person and every mood. TBS will also air marathons of holiday-themed “Friends” episodes on Sunday and Christmas Eve (check local listings for dates and times). Hopefully, “The One With the Holiday Armadillo” (season 7, episode 10) is included!

Holiday tech movie

For those who grew up in the ’80s, “8-Bit Christmas” is a nostalgic film about a 10-year-old boy’s quest to get the ultimate video game system for Christmas. The term “8-bit” refers to early video game systems, such as the original Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Master System and Atari 7800. This movie brings back warm memories of the pixelated graphics and simple charm of video games of the era (think PacMan, Space Invaders and Frogger). “8-Bit Christmas” is available for streaming on Max.

Hawaii Christmas film

If you’re seeking a holiday movie set in Hawaii, try “Same Time, Next Christmas.” Filmed at iconic locations such as Waimea Falls and The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, this romantic comedy is available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Roku.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer traditional TV or streaming services, or whether you’re watching from the couch or the car — there are endless ways to experience holiday cheer this year. Happy viewing and happy holidays!

Ann Nishida Fry is senior manager of corporate communications at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at ann.nishida@hawaiiantel.com.