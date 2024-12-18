Isle athletes making their marks on the courts and the mat

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Had 10 points, three steals and a season-high six rebounds in a 96-77 loss to Oglethorpe, helping the Bison score 40 points in the paint.

>> Landyn Jumawan (Leilehua), Northwestern State: Buried four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points in an 84-66 loss to California. He played a season-high 29 minutes and started his fifth straight game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Ledjan Pahukoa (Lahainaluna), Cal State Monterey Bay: Made the first start of her career and played 37 minutes, scoring 12 points (all of them on 3-pointers) in an 81-68 win over Lincoln (Calif.). She had not played more than 20 minutes in any game this season before getting the start and had made five 3-pointers in eight games.

FOOTBALL

>> Marcus Lombard (Kahuku), Montana Western: Was named a first-team All-America offensive lineman; he was third team last year. His effort on the offensive line helped the Bulldogs break school records in total offense, passing offense and points scored.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Dug up seven shots but made two receiving errors in a 3-1 loss to Creighton to end the season. She ends her career with 982 digs in 395 sets with 147 aces. Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha) played for the first time in two weeks and put down four kills on 11 swings and had two blocks.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had a double-double with 16 digs and 10 assists in a 3-1 win over Florida, then had 14 digs in a 3-1 loss to Louisville in the regional final. She closes her career with 2,075 digs in 495 sets, finishing third in program history in digs and fourth in digs per set.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry Riddle: Moved up a weight class to 157 pounds and led off a dual victory over Westcliff with a fall in 4 minutes, 21 seconds. Jaren Kimura (Mililani) also won by fall and the Eagles won every match.

>> Raf Leapaga (Kapolei), Providence: Took first place at the Battle of the Rockies, pinning all three of his opponents, one of them in 21 seconds.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: Is off to a perfect 10-0 start to the season, with each match ending early — five due to pins and five to technical falls. Skye Realin (Kamehameha) is 5-1, with her lone loss coming when she got stuck 45 seconds into the match.

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence: Won her second Cascade Collegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week award of the season, beating the No. 1-, 5- and 8-ranked wrestlers in her weight class at the North Central College Invite. Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Lahainaluna) won the award the week before after beating three ranked wrestlers and two others in an average mat time of 36 seconds. Hikiji and Estrella-Beauchamp also won their weight divisions at the Connor Oppenheim tournament.

>> Tristan Nitta (Mililani), Grand View: Took second place at 110 pounds in the Connor Oppenheim tournament, earning stoppages in her first four matches before losing by technical fall to Paige Morales of Providence.