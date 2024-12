Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Nick Cenacle gets over Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Tyson Cooreman during the third quarter of a game on Sept. 21.

The University of Hawaii football team’s leading receiver has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Nick Cenacle, who topped the Rainbow Warriors with 63 receptions for 721 yards in 2024, announced his decision on social media on Tuesday night.

“After talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Cenacle wrote. “This decision was not made lightly, as the University of Hawaii has been such an important part of my growth as a student- athlete. With one year of eligibility remaining, I believe this move is the best step for me to achieve my academic and athletic goals.”

He added: “I am incredibly appreciative of the relationships I’ve built here and the lifelong lessons I will carry forward.”

He signed off thanking the UH coaches and his teammates.

Cenacle filled the transfer application on Dec. 9, the day the transfer portal opened. UH’s compliance office verified his information. But UH coaches had hoped Cenacle, as he did last year, would not request the forms to be forwarded to the NCAA. This time, Cenacle decided to go through with the move.

Of the Rainbow Warriors’ top nine receivers this past season, seven will not return in 2025. Cenacle, Dekel Crowdus, Alex Perry and Tylan Hines, who finished the season as a running back, are in the portal. Jonah Panoke, Spencer Curtis and Tamatoa Mokiao- Atimalala completed their NCAA eligibility. Koali Nishigaya, who was named a co-captain in training camp, left the Warriors during the season.

Nishigaya played in six games, finishing 12th with four catches for 33 yards.

In all, there are 18 Warriors on the 2024 roster who either are in the portal or announced their intent to leave the program.

Pofele Ashlock, who caught 61 passes on a team-high 102 targets, and his brother Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli, are among the receivers remaining with the Warriors.

Cenacle, who grew up in Montreal, was a late addition to the Warriors in 2022. Regarded as the top prospect from Canada, Cenacle fell off the recruiting charts because he was not expected to complete his studies until August of that year.

Canada’s high schools run through the 11th grade. After that, students may enroll in college d’enseignement general et professionnel, a French term for a two-year school that is the equivalent of the senior year of high school and freshman year of an associate’s program.

Cenacle accepted the Warriors’ scholarship offer without a recruiting trip, completed his CEGEP studies, navigated the student- visa process and reported to the Warriors a week ahead of the 2022 opener against Vanderbilt.

He had to adjust to the different rules between Canadian and American football. In Canada, the field is longer and wider, there is one fewer down, and backfield players are allowed a running start known as the “waggle.” After adjusting to American rules, particularly the receiver’s stance, Cenacle emerged as a physical target on crossing routes this season.