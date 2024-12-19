Letter: Biden tries to pull fast one on American public

It’s not over. We still have to worry about the damage the current admiration will do before the inauguration. Examples? Unnoticed by most Americans, the Biden-Harris administration adopted the United Nations “Pact for the Future” to transform global governance, which introduces the foundations of a world government. There was no debate, no media coverage, no press releases, and no interviews about what I believe is the administration’s surrender of United States sovereignty to the U.N.

Hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 election, the Biden administration moved to limit oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Now the Biden administration is planning to rush the last of over $6 billion remaining in Ukraine security assistance out the door by Inauguration Day. It shows the ethics and morals of the current administration, its leaders and the Democrat politicians that allow this damage.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

