Letter: Go woke and open eyes to victimization, injustice

In response to the letter, “America threatened by liberal wokeness, hatred” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18), the definition of wokeness is the state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism, inequality and social injustice. Members of the LGBTQ community are often victims of social injustice. There are also underserved communities that are often victimized by Christian zealots aka evangelicals who support the MAGA movement.

Nationwide, they set up shop in underserved communities and indoctrinate their congregations. The offering plates are passed around more than a few times. These zealots don’t care about the people from these communities. Safe to say their methods are parallel to Joel Osteen. That letter writer tries to draw blame away from zealots who support Donald Trump.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter