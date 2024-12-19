Letter: Stop the fearmongering, switch on nuclear power

Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Atlantic magazine recently reported on a 2024 bipartisan congressional effort to rapidly expand nuclear power, recognizing its ability to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Other efforts are clearly not getting us anywhere, and come with widespread undesirable impacts.
Hawaii will almost certainly be the last to move forward with nuclear power. While benefiting the rest of the country and the environment, we will struggle with wind and solar. Why? Because in 1978, Hawaii’s Constitution was amended to effectively kill any thoughts of nuclear power. That ill-conceived amendment, based on long-debunked fears, needs to be reversed to stimulate a conversation about 21st century nuclear power technology.
One nuclear plant supplying all of Oahu could be built long before Hawaii’s unlikely 2045 goal of 100% renewable power even comes close. Meanwhile we’ll continue to pollute the aina and ocean with black panels and windmills.
Brian Barbata
Kailua
