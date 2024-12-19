Letter: U.S. government upheaval threatens new Dark Age

I sense full-blown entropy flourishing in our government, as Cabinet nominees issue irrational threats and the chaotic mind of their fearless leader cannot even answer questions clearly. Experienced leaders are being pressured to comply, but with what? There is no plan, just bluster and blurts.

Corporate billionaires are drooling over the spoils they expect to gain. In fact, the further you search into the deep state, the more you find the deep oligarchy lurking among those revolving doors and lobbyists.

Congress is trying to pass hasty stopgap funding without any real vision or comprehensive discussion. So much of the federal government will lack needed funding, the environment will continue to storm and burn, and the streets will fill with ever-more lost souls. Even if we make it into 2025, human reason, compassion and democracy will remain in grave peril in the coming Dark Age.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter