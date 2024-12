A Hyundai Ioniq battery electric vehicle harges at an Ionity GmbH electric car charging station at Skelton Lake motorway service area on April 26, 2022 in Leeds, England.

Subsidies and consumer rebates for electric vehicles are looking to be on the chopping block for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Trump’s transition team has recommended that the incoming administration “cut off” federal support for electric vehicles and charging stations, claw back funds remaining that were allocated to build new charging stations nationwide and end rebates for those who buy electric vehicles, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, more lenient emissions and fuel-economy rules for gas-powered cars are also expected.