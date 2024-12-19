A hidden gem for omakase

I first heard of Amaterasu when chef Hideo Ohmiya held a pop-up omakase at Artizen by MW for about nine months. I didn’t know much about it, except that it was a good price, featured high-quality fish and it was extremely popular — so much so that I never got to try it during the whole duration of the pop-up.

However, the eatery just opened a permanent location at Ala Moana Center, and I finally had my chance. It’s located at street level in the mauka wing, between Macy’s and Barnes & Noble (below the Lanai Food Court).

Offering both lunch ($89 for about 11 courses) and dinner ($150 for 15 courses) omakase options, Amaterasu features seasonal ingredients imported from Toyosu fish market in Japan.

The cozy interior includes a sushi counter that seats about seven customers, while the larger table can hold 12. (If you want to guarantee a seat at the counter, make reservations via Open Table; walk-ins are directed to the larger dining table.)

Any omakase under $100 is a deal, and the lunch portion sizes at Amaterasu were generous.

Our experience began with a deep-fried king salmon marinated in a vinegar sauce that made for a refreshing starter. It was followed by Shima-aji and torched king mackerel. I noticed the substantial fish-to-rice ratio at this point (it was difficult to eat some of the pieces in a single bite, in true omakase style), and knew we were in for a good meal.

The next course had to be one of my favorites — buri (white yellowtail) from Hokkaido topped with yuzu kosho. The rich, buttery, slightly fatty fish is known for its creamy mouthfeel and umami flavor, which was enhanced by the yuzu kosho. I savored every bite.

Next came engawa (flounder fin) with a shiso leaf, followed by chawanmushi. This savory egg custard was next-level because it comprised not only egg, but also red snapper, crab and ikura. It was hearty and filling due to the generous portion of snapper. At this point, I could feel myself getting full — and we had just reached the halfway point.

Prior to this experience, I had never tried whelk (sea snail), and had to google it during the meal. Some might appreciate its meaty texture and distinctive crunch, but it was a little too chewy for my preference.

The Hokkaido scallop topped with yuzu salt that followed was divine. I’m partial to scallops — the ones from Hokkaido are especially plump and buttery — and this did not disappoint. It was melt-in-your-mouth tender with a strong yuzu flavor.

Sometimes, the best courses are saved for last, and the heavy hitters came at the end of this one: toro (velvety, smooth and left me swooning); Hokkaido uni (super indulgent and creamy) and Kauai shrimp with Amaterasu’s signature uni garlic butter. No words can describe how heavenly that uni garlic butter was, and it took me three bites to finish the entire piece of shrimp.

The omakase concluded with miso soup, which featured fish-bone broth and a shrimp head. Served piping hot, it was the perfect end to a delicious (and affordable) sushi meal.

Courses are expected to change every week to highlight seasonal seafood, and Ohmiya says the prices might change slightly as well in months to come. I guess I’d better hurry back!

Amaterasu

Address

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1298, Honolulu

Phone

808-570-4200

Hours

Tuesdays-Saturdays lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (6-10 p.m.)

Closed Sundays-Mondays

Instagram

@amaterasushi808

Price: $89 lunch, $150 dinner

Parking: Free parking at Ala Moana Center

Reservations available via OpenTable