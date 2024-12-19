Cheers to the New Year

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As this year comes to a close, let us reflect on all the fond memories of 2024: time spent with family, laughter shared between friends and, of course, we can’t forget about all the delicious food we’ve indulged in. End the year with a bang and ring in 2025 with a satiated stomach by visiting one of these delectable spots.

53 By the Sea

53 By the Sea (53 Ahui St.) is known for its elegant ambiance and scenic views. Celebrate 2025 with 53 by the Sea’s New Year’s Box, which is the eatery’s version of osechi. Osechi are small dishes that represent good fortune and are traditionally enjoyed on New Year’s Day in Japan. This year, customers will find items that are inspired by the traditional box but with a 53 By the Sea twist.

Call 808-536-5353 or visit 53bythesea.com.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

At Hilton Hawaiian Village Beach Resort (2005 Kalia Road), guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special edition of the resort’s Waikiki Starlight Luau on the Great Lawn. Look forward to a festive evening with live entertainment and a buffet of island-inspired dishes, including seafood, prime rib and decadent desserts. The luau will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Guests can also anticipate performances from Kalae Parish and Kalenaku (Kalae + Kalena).

Call 808-949-4321.

Hilton Waikoloa Village

Hilton Waikoloa Village (69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive) will host a spectacular fireworks show to ring in 2025 on Dec. 31 at the hotel’s lagoon lanai. Guests can look forward to sunset views over the water, along with a delicious handcrafted menu comprising Hawaiian salt-crusted beef striploin, salmon sashimi, Waialua chocolate lava cake and more.

Visit hilton.com/en/hotels/koahwhh-hilton-waikoloa-village.

MARA Restaurant & Bar

MARA Restaurant & Bar (1390 Kapiolani Blvd.) is offering a special five-course menu plus dessert (optional wine pairings available) on New Year’s Eve. It includes Kaluga caviar, winter fattoush (celery root tzatziki, apple, butter lettuce, truffle vinaigrette, crispy pita), crab spanakopita (Dungeness crab, spinach, buttery filo), local onaga and washugyu filet (winter truffle, potato paves, mushrooms a la Grecque). For dessert, enjoy a black-and-white Sokolatina (rich chocolate cake, Kona coffee, white chocolate mousse).

Call 808-450-3036 or visit marahonolulu.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay

Guests can anticipate a spectacular evening with food, drinks, midnight toasts and entertainment at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay (57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.).

The resort’s eatery, Alaia, is offering a special prix fixe menu from 5 to 9 p.m. It includes a choice of shrimp-crab coconut bisque or warm Caesar salad and a choice of double-cut Kurobuta pork chop or steak and frites. Optional side dishes and a la carte items, such as shellfish platters, are also available.

The resort will also have a New Year’s Eve soiree in its lobby.

Visit turtlebayresort.com/things-to-do/events/new-years-eve-dinner-alaia.

UMI by Vikram Garg

UMI by Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road) is offering a six-course holiday menu for New Year’s Eve. It includes Ossetra caviar, ahi “kobu-jime” with shaved foie gras, Tristan lobster, bread and butter, wagyu beef cheek with winter truffle espuma and Cassis cheesecake with Champagne gelee for dessert.

Complimentary valet parking is available at Halekulani and Halepuna Waikiki.

Call 808-744-4244 or visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Ring in the new year with Wolfgang Steakhouse (2301 Kalakaua Ave. Bldg. C, third floor)’s holiday season special surf and turf, which is available Dec. 24-Jan.1.

Guests will indulge in an 8-ounce Tristan lobster tail and 8-ounce filet mignon complemented by mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and a glass of sparkling wine.

Visit wolfgangssteakhouse.jp/waikiki/en or call 808-922-3600.