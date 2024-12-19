Festive holiday menu

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Han No Daidokoro (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 150) invites patrons to indulge in its Christmas menu, which is available Dec. 24-25 exclusively at its Kakaako location.

It features aburi Miyazaki beef sushi, a Christmas salad, washu beef tataki, thick-cut washu beef, washu beef tenderloin, avocado and tomato kimchi, washu beef, Miyazaki beef aburi, beef soup noodles and housemade ice cream (mascarpone cheese or green tea).

Cost is $120 or customers can upgrade to the $150 course, which includes thick-cut Miyazaki beef, Miyazaki beef tenderloin, Miyazaki beef and a Christmas cake by dessert biz Malu Honolulu (options include a classic chocolate with lilikoi ganache or a Japanese soufflé cheesecake with yuzu ganache).

Visit hannodaidokoro.com or call 808-517-3229.

Stuff those stockings

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) wants to make everyone’s Christmas merry and bright by offering a variety of confections that make for the perfect stocking stuffers. Preorders are available through Dec. 23 and range from $8 to $27.

Cookie lovers will enjoy selections like its Artizen cookies (three pieces for $8), fudge brownie cookies (three pieces for $8), gingerbread snowflake cookies (three pieces for $9) or its holiday-decorated shortbread cookies (four Laie vanilla almond shortbread for $9).

The biz also carries Christmas macarons (six pieces with chocolate, vanilla and candy cane flavors for $11), tropical fruit granola ($10), Meyer lemon pound cake ($8), or its Christmas treat bag ($27), which boasts gingerbread snowflake cookies, macarons and holiday shortbread.

Visit artizenbymw.com.

Delectable Christmas buffet

Celebrate the holidays at The Buffet at Hyatt (2424 Kalakaua Ave.), which presents its special Christmas Eve and Day Dinner Buffet 4-9:30 p.m. Dec. 24-25.

The buffet features a carving station, which boasts rosemary-roasted prime rib, honey-baked ham, and herb-and-citrus-roasted glory bay king salmon. It also has a sushi, poke, banchan, barbecue and a raw bar station. The latter showcases Goosepoint oysters and snow crab legs.

The hot buffet station boasts options like Korean fried chicken, roasted Hawaiian kampachi and lechon pork belly. Finish off the decadent meal at the dessert station, which comprises assorted Christmas cookies, peppermint bark cheesecake and a chocolate fountain.

Cost is $110 per person, $39 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5.

Reservations can be made via SevenRooms at https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thebuffetathyatthnlrw/hyatt-dining-website.

Chocolate, spice, everything nice

Hilo-based confectionery Big Island Candies has the perfect present to gift loved ones. Its limited-edition special gift packages are now available and come in a variety of assortments.

Some examples include its peppermint white-dipped Kona mocha shortbread cookie box ($20.50), which comes with 16 chocolate and Kona coffee flavored shortbread cookies, diagonally dipped in a creamy white coating flecked with peppermint candy flakes. Meanwhile, the dark-chocolate-covered peppermint brownies box ($19.50) comprises eight brownies with peppermint candy flakes sprinkled atop dark chocolate-covered brownies.

Other Christmas-themed items include its Noel cheer box ($13.25) — which boasts three macadamia nut shortbread cookies and three milk-chocolate-dipped macadamia nut shortbread cookies — its red merry tote ($14) and its holiday greenery box ($24.50). The latter includes 14 varieties of shortbread cookies and two Mika mints.

Purchase these items at Big Island Candies Hilo Flagship Store and Factory (585 Hinano St.) or at the biz’s Ala Moana Center location (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1230).

Visit bigislandcandies.com.

New, hot Honolulu restaurant

Ki Club Hawaii (1731 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. C) recently opened and features an Asian-fusion menu. The restaurant side is open from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; the nightclub is open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Choose from cocktails with fun names like Harajuku Girl, Tai Fighter and Black Dragon Serenade.

Choose from dishes like kabocha and bacon (braised kabocha and house-cured bacon), seared Bristol scallops (served in a Parmesan broth with house-cured bacon and corn ragu, tomato and truffle oil), Maine lobster linguine (uni butter sauce, Kahuku sweet corn, Thai basil and tobiko) and Asian-style bone marrow (short rib ragu, miso butter, chimichurri, choi sum and crostini).

End with the matcha bread pudding with creme anglaise and fresh berries for dessert.

For more info, visit kiclubhawaii.com.

New Korean fried chicken spot

There’s a new spot serving Korean fried chicken on Oahu. Chicken University (1910 Ala Moana Blvd.) offers fried chicken, ramyun and a variety of popular Korean street foods.

Signature dishes include the chicken tenders combo — three pieces of chicken tenders, pickled radish, salad, french fries and a drink — chicken wings and stir-fry ramyun bowl (includes choice of two meats and two sides).

For chicken wings and thighs, choose from sauces and seasonings like soy garlic, sweet and spicy, lemon pepper and truffle Parmesan.

Customers also have the option to build their own K-Ramyun. Pick your ramyun, add toppings, pay at the counter and cook it yourself at the station.

For more info, follow the biz on Instagram (@awiwigrill_chickenuni).