Mint-condition Dessert

Topping a glass cup of haupia with a bright orange puree and mint elevates a favorite Hawaii dessert and shows off one of the most distinctive fruits of the season, the persimmon.

This dessert has a festive air, so it is perfect for the holidays.

Be sure to sprinkle coarsely chopped mint on top of the puree just before serving. You will not be disappointed.

Haupia with Persimmon Puree and Mint

Ingredients:

1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut cream (see note)

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

3/4 cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups peeled persimmon chunks

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 teaspoons honey

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Coarsely chopped mint leaves, for serving

Directions:

Shake can of coconut cream. Combine with sugar in a 1-quart saucepan and warm over medium heat.

Whisk cornstarch and water together in a small container. When sugar is dissolved, add blended mixture to coconut cream. Cook 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly so it does not get lumpy, until it forms a thick pudding. Turn off heat.

Stir in vanilla extract. Quickly spoon pudding into 6 small glasses. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Place persimmons in a food processor and puree. Add lime juice and honey.

Remove chilled glasses of pudding from refrigerator. Carefully spoon puree on top. Place a sprig of mint on top of puree. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve pudding with coarsely chopped mint.

Serves 6.

Note:

This recipe was tested with the Foodland Maikai brand organic coconut cream (22% fat).

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving: 280 calories, 13 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 25 mg sodium, 39 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 24 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

