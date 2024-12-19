Popular pork hash

You might have heard of the manapua man, but have you heard of the pork hash man?

Jimmy Ignacio, cook and owner of Da Porkhash Man, started his biz in May 2020.

“It all started when my friends tasted my pork hash for the first time,” Ignacio recalls. “He was amazed at how good it was; he said it was the best pork hash he ever tasted. He asked if he could post my pork hash on his Instagram page that day, and people wanted to order it that very same day.

“At that time, I didn’t have Instagram, so I started my account with my name as ‘Da Porkhash Man’ because I only sold pork hash,” he adds. “When people started ordering from me, they would say, ‘This is the pork hash guy’ or ‘This is the pork hash man.’”

Steamed pork hash ($9 half-dozen, $18 dozen) comes in spicy or regular flavors. The spicy flavor has Sriracha mixed into it, but “it ain’t that spicy at all,” according to Ignacio.

“My steamed pork hash does not come with any sauce because my motto for the steamed one is ‘no sauce needed,’” he says. “My pork hash is a 20-year-old recipe that I made up myself. It’s not my mom’s recipe; my mom had a manapua truck in the late ’70s and early ’80s in Ewa Beach.”

Meanwhile, the fried pork hash comes with a small container of sweet chile and Sriracha sauce.

Da Spesho pork hash ($13 halfdozen, $25 dozen) is available steamed or fried. It’s topped with green onions, furikake, Kewpie Mayonnaise, unagi sauce and served on a bed of bonito flakes.

You can find Da Porkhash Man at the Ono Grindz & Makeke farmers market from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Wai Kai in Ewa Beach. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@da_porkhash_man).

“I also do catering for any occasion, but it’s pork hash only,” Ignacio says.

Da Porkhash Man

Ono Grindz & Makeke farmers market

Instagram: @da_porkhash_man

How to order: Call or text 808-979-5221

How to pay: Cash or Venmo accepted