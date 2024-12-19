This ’N’ That

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The holidays just got busier thanks to the opening of several new eateries and the launch of new menus:

A cozy cafe

Located in the 808 Center, Cafe Lapin (808 Sheridan St.) is known for its beverages, ranging from matcha lattes ($7.50-$8) and lavender cold foam matcha ($8.50) to coffees like salted vanilla cold foam coffee ($8). Pair your drinks with dishes like katsu sando ($14), tamago sando ($12) and fruits sando ($13) from Guru Guru Kitchen Sandos. (The fruits sando is only available on the weekends).

Visit lapinllc23.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@lapin_llc).

A new dim sum option

King Restaurant & Bar (1340 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 101) offers dim sum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, but will eventually expand its hours to serve dim sum all day.

Popular choices include shrimp dumplings ($5.95), pork hash ($5.95), steamed barbecue pork buns ($5.95), Hong Kong-style creamy buns ($6.50), and pork-and-veggie buns ($6.50).

The biz also has three private rooms that include karaoke systems.

Call 808-957-9999 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kingrestaurantandbarhi).

Loaded kaisendon

Totoya Hawaii (1127 12th Ave.) recently opened in the former Otto Cake spot in Kaimuki. The eatery specializes in fresh kaisendon made with seafood from Japan.

Totoya’s original negitoro bowl ($17.95) includes tuna, scallop, squid, cucumber, green onions, tobiko, nori and sesame seeds. All negitoro bowls come with a complimentary fresh egg yolk soy sauce on the side, just ask your server.

Choose from options like Tokujo bowl with sea urchin and snow crab ($36), Miyabi bowl with two pieces of tuna and red shrimp ($28) and fresh shrimp combination bowl ($29.95). All bowls come with miso soup and yuzu pickled ginger.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@totoyahawaii).

