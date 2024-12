The Kilauea Visitor Center in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will undergo substantial renovations starting in February.

Swipe or click to see more

Visitors interact with a model of Hawaii at the Kilauea Visitor Center in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kilauea Visitor Center in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will close Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. for extensive renovations that could take up to two years to complete.

The visitor center’s restrooms, sidewalks, water station and about half of its parking will be unavailable during the construction project, according to an HVNP press release.

Visitors should plan ahead and be prepared for limited services and parking. Volcano House and the Volcano Art Center Gallery will remain open.

The KVC renovations include the addition of a covered pavilion on the west end of the building; new and improved restrooms relocated to the east end of the building; full accessibility; converting offices to expand visitor space; more space for the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store; and new bilingual exhibits in English and Hawaiian.

Park rangers and the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store and staff will continue to serve visitors. A few days after KVC closes, they will relocate to a temporary welcome center at Kilauea Military Camp’s Koa Room, 1.2 miles west of the park entrance. Parking is available at the nearby ballfield.

While some ranger programs will continue, visitors should plan ahead, come prepared and expect limited services, park officials said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The park film and programs like After Dark in the Park and Na Leo Manu are suspended until KVC reopens.

KVC is the only visitor center in HVNP and is too small and outdated to serve the 1.5 million or so people that venture to the park each year, HVNP officials said.

Jaggar Museum was removed earlier this year due to damage it received during the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kilauea.

The deconstruction of the museum and restoration at Uekahuna is part of the 2018 Disaster Recovery Project.

Workers are restoring Uekahuna to a more natural state that enables uninterrupted views of Kilauea caldera. The restored Uekahuna is expected to reopen by summer 2025.