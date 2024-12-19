New 3-story facility aiding homeless families opens in Wahiawa
Anton Krucky, right, director of the Honolulu Department of Community Services, holds the ceremonial ribbon as Ryan Catalani, second from right, executive director of Family Promise Hawaii, cuts it during the official opening Wednesday of Family Promise Hawaii’s new Wahiawa facility. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi assisted.
New residents Kahala Cenal, left, and Keiki Cenal recall having to live out of their vehicle before the Family Promise Hawaii facility accepted them.
One of the rooms in Family Promise Hawaii’s new three-story Wahiawa structure.
Anton Krucky, middle, director of the city’s Dept. of Community Services, talks with residents Kahala Cenal, right, and Cenal’s wife Keiki, left, on the balcony during the official opening of Family Promise Hawaii’s new Wahiawa facility on Wednesday.