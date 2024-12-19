Pau-hana event to support Coaches vs. Cancer initiative

Eight basketball coaches with a combined 115 years of head-coaching experience are uniting to fight a common opponent.

“Let’s crush cancer,” said Hawaii’s Eran Ganot, who is one of the hosts of Friday’s pau-hana event supporting the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative. The event begins at 7 p.m.

The eight head coaches of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, which opens on Sunday, will serve as co-hosts of the event at the Kana Ka Pila Grille in the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach. The event will feature food, beverages, a silent auction, and a talk-story session with the participating coaches.

All proceeds will go to the Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge, which provides rooms for cancer patients and their caregivers. Ganot said the Rainbow Warriors have confirmed plans to visit and serve food at the Lodge.

Oakland’s Greg Kampe, whose 41 years with the Golden Grizzlies is the current longest tenure at the same school, is the dean of the tournament’s head coaches. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg’s 14-year head coaching career includes a stint leading the Chicago Bulls. Ganot is in his 10th season as UH’s head coach.

After Ganot was hired in 2015, he reached out to Lon Kruger, who was leading the Coaches vs. Cancer program. Ganot was included in a group that offered the tie-in with the Diamond Head Classic. There has been 100% participation from the head coaches for the event.

Tickets are priced at $150, and may be purchased at hawaiibowlfoundation.org. Call (808) 523-3688 for further details, as well as information on sponsorships.