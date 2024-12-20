Letter: Reconsider costly sewer treatment plant upgrade

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu City Council recently adopted Resolution 287, which urges the city administration to initiate discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency, state Department of Health and pertinent parties on seeking relief from the 2010 consent decree requirement to upgrade the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant to full secondary treatment.

The Sand Island plant has been discharging primary treated wastewater since 1979 approximately two miles offshore to a depth of 240 feet. Extensive ocean monitoring since 1979 has shown no significant impacts to public health, water quality and biological ocean populations.

During the consent decree negotiations with EPA in 2009, the city administration made an unjustified decision to build secondary treatment. Secondary treatment is estimated to cost $2.5 billion and is the major reason for more than doubling of sewer fees through 2035. The city administration and relevant parties need to consider eliminating the Sand Island secondary treatment requirement.

David I. Nagamine

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

