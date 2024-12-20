Letter: Teach state’s 2nd official language in schools

Hawaiian is officially Hawaii’s second language. Whenever I go the airport I hear announcements in both English and Hawaiian.

Since Hawaiian is an official language for Hawaii, shouldn’t it be taught in our schools? It doesn’t have to be intense like learning French in high school. Start by teaching kids in elementary school words we use every day in Hawaiian. In middle school or even earlier, start teaching them simple conversational phrases we use every day. If they choose to learn conversational Hawaiian when they get older, offer it as a course in high school.

Maybe by learning the Hawaiian language it would give them a sense of being a part of our culture and realize how lucky we are to grow up and live in Hawaii.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

