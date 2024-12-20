Off the news: Bird flu spread in U.S. calls for caution

The H5N1 bird flu virus is intensifying concerns throughout the U.S., leading California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency this week as the virus spread into dairy cattle in Southern California. Nationwide, 865 dairy herds have reported infections; 645 of those are in California.

Meanwhile, the first U.S. case of severe H5N1 human illness has been confirmed in a hospitalized Louisiana patient. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 humans have been reported infected, including 34 in California.

In Hawaii, state agencies called for a “voluntary pause” in moving birds interisland to avoid spreading the virus; H5N1 was first detected here last month. To be safe, avoid wild birds — and keep cats indoors, as they can be infected, too.