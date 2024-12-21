Letter: Native plants belong in UH-Manoa campus mall

The plans to improve the campus mall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa seems to have been well thought out and flexible to meet future needs (“Campus Transformation,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 9).

I would like to offer a suggestion, actually a plea, for consideration — that the landscaping include as many native trees, shrubs and plants as possible. Perhaps the excellent Center for Hawaiian Studies department and its students could assist in naming and labeling the vegetation so that local and foreign students, faculty and visitors can learn and recognize the usually unknown flora of our islands.

Phyllis Britten

Tantalus

EXPRESS YOURSELF

