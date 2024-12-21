Letter: Trash along freeways spoil island paradise

I’ve noticed that the accumulation of trash along the H-1 and H-2 freeways has gotten so disgusting and out of control, especially on the H-2 between Mililani and Wahiawa. And on the H-1 after the H-1/H-2 split to Makakilo, the trash there must be the worst on the island.

I tried to contact the state with no joy and even tried to adopt a highway, but was given the red tape treatment. I don’t see the trash problem toward Hawaii Kai or on the H-3 freeway. I feel so embarrassed our tourists have to visit the land of what used to be aloha, but can now be called Trash Island. Auwe.

Vincent Chong

Mililani

