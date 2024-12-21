Latest renderings of new Aloha Stadium envision entertainment wonderland

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority by representatives of development group Aloha Halawa District Partners. The project’s vision for an urban core is a mix of housing and commercial interests. This drawing shows transit-­oriented development on the transit line.

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows a community plaza adjacent to the stadium, which includes shops, restaurants and venues for music and culture.

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows green spaces including the proposed Eco-­Ribbon Park.

The planned opening for Aloha Stadium and other elements of the project is August 2028.

While the new multiuse stadium is the centerpiece, the project also includes development of 78 acres surrounding the 20 acres covered by the stadium, which will have 25,000 seats and may be expandable.

The Legislature earmarked $450 million to build the stadium, with the private partners responsible for the remainder of the cost.

They will also operate and maintain the stadium, and in exchange can profit from other NASED development.

If the public-private partnership works as planned, taxpayers incur no additional costs.

The old stadium won’t be torn down until a contract is finalized between the state and AHDP, which is expected in summer 2025.