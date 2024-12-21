Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, December 21, 2024 71° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Latest renderings of new Aloha Stadium envision entertainment wonderland

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Updated 11:52 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows green spaces including the proposed Eco-­Ribbon Park.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows green spaces including the proposed Eco-­Ribbon Park.

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows a community plaza adjacent to the stadium, which includes shops, restaurants and venues for music and culture.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows a community plaza adjacent to the stadium, which includes shops, restaurants and venues for music and culture.

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority by representatives of development group Aloha Halawa District Partners. The project’s vision for an urban core is a mix of housing and commercial interests. This drawing shows transit-­oriented development on the transit line.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS

The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority by representatives of development group Aloha Halawa District Partners. The project’s vision for an urban core is a mix of housing and commercial interests. This drawing shows transit-­oriented development on the transit line.

COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows green spaces including the proposed Eco-­Ribbon Park.
COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority. This rendering shows a community plaza adjacent to the stadium, which includes shops, restaurants and venues for music and culture.
COURTESY ALOHA HALAWA DISTRICT PARTNERS The latest renderings for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project were shown Thursday to the Aloha Stadium Authority by representatives of development group Aloha Halawa District Partners. The project’s vision for an urban core is a mix of housing and commercial interests. This drawing shows transit-­oriented development on the transit line.