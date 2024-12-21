Clemson gets jump in beating UH Wahine basketball team

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

By the time the Hawaii women’s basketball team adjusted to the physicality of the Clemson Tigers, the damage was already done.

Clemson jumped all over the Rainbow Wahine in the first half, leading by as many as 20 before finishing with a 72-58 victory on Friday in the San Diego Classic at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Summah Evans led four Clemson players in double figures with 16 points and the Tigers (8-4) shot 69% (13-for-19) from the 3-point line to hand Hawaii (6-4) its third loss in its past four games.

Brooklyn Rewers scored a season-high 16 points off the bench for the Rainbow Wahine, who needed more than six minutes to make their first shot from the field and trailed 24-9 after the first quarter.

“We just weren’t ready for the pace that they played,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said. “They were pretty physical in how they got open. Once we figured out the physicality and pace things evened out and we played a lot better.”

Clemson made nine of its first 12 shots and built its lead to 31-11 minutes into the second quarter on two Tessa Miller free throws.

Imani Perez converted a shot in the paint and Rewers made the first of her two 3s to finally get UH going on offense.

Perez and Rewers combined for 12 of Hawaii’s 20 points in the second quarter, mixing it up inside and outside to get UH within six at 35-29 at the half.

MeiLani McBee hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to cap an 18-4 run to end the quarter.

Hawaii pulled to within a bucket at 37-35 in the third quarter on a McBee layup after one of the Tigers’ 21 turnovers.

Mia Moore answered with a 3-pointer late in the shot clock as Clemson shot 59% (27-for-46) from the field in the game.

“I think it was just the first quarter. They hit seven or eight 3s and we were having some breakdowns,” Beeman said. “Teams are going to get 3s off. Sometimes it just happens. They hunt 3s and they shoot them well.”

A Jade Peacock 3 cut the deficit to 46-42 before Clemson went on an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Hannah Kohn went 5-for-7 from the 3-point line for all 15 of her points for Clemson and Miller finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Three of the four leading scorers for Clemson came off the bench.

Peacock and Perez finished with nine point apiece for UH and backup point guard Mia ‘Uhila had five points and six assists. UH outscored the Tigers in the 24 minutes ‘Uhila was on the court.

Hawaii played without guards Jovi Lefotu and Kelsie Imai, who didn’t make the trip, but got senior guard Daejah Phillips back after a one-game absence.

“Daejah coming back not having a lot of practice I thought was hard on her, but she played hard,” Beeman said.

Phillips played 19 minutes off the bench and had just two points and two rebounds.

Clemson outrebounded Hawaii 31-14. UH finished with only 11 turnovers.

Rewers finished in double figures in scoring for the second straight game after averaging 4.3 points in her first eight games.

“If she continues to be physical like she has been teams are going to have to figure out if they need to double her like they do with Ritorya (Tamilo),” Beeman said.

Hawaii will play its final game of 2024 today against tournament host San Diego State at 1:30 p.m.