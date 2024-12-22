Letter: Exempt registration fee for older veterans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My sincerest mahalo to City Council members Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba for introducing Bill 62 to exempt vehicle registration fees for U.S. military veterans who are 65 years and older.

Tupola said this exemption is “a meaningful way to give back to those who’ve given so much.” She added, “They’ve protected us — now it’s our turn to support them.”

Tulba affirmed, “While no words or gestures can ever fully repay the debt we owe to these heroes […] It is a small but meaningful way to show that their service will never be forgotten, and we are grateful to those who have served our country with honor and sacrifice.”

It is also important to note that many kupuna who served in Vietnam are now profoundly suffering from the gruesome effects of Agent Orange. We kupuna veterans humbly ask all Council members to support Bill 62.

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

