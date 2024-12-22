Letter: Trump win reveals majority’s problem

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The architect of MAGA 2.0 will soon be returning to the White House, while Democrats convene an inquest to try and answer the eternal question of what went wrong.

Distressing is the unsavory realization that our political future will be determined by a portion of the population who focuses on the price tag on a carton of eggs.

And with Linda McMahon possibly heading the U.S. Department of Education, does anyone really think things will get any better?

Joseph Turban

Kapolei

