Hawaii Beat: UH-Hilo soccer pair doubles up on awards

Hawaii Hilo’s Teani Arakawa and Alyssa Padron, who both recently completed their eligibility with the Vulcans women’s soccer team, were named Friday to the United Soccer Coaches Division II All-West Region first team and Scholar All-West Region first team.

Arakawa, a King Kekaulike graduate, led the Vulcans in goals (12) and assists (10). She was named to the All-West Region first team for the second consecutive season.

Padron, of San Pedro, Calif., finished with seven goals and seven assists.

Arakawa posted a 3.57 GPA in business administration – finance, while Padron maintained a 3.64 GPA in kinesiology and exercise science.