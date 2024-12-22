Dybantsa, Mandaquit lead Utah Prep to ‘Iolani Classic title
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Utah Prep’s guard JJ Mandaquit (23) drives down court past Brewster’s guard Ebuka Okorie (2) during the Iolani Classic Boys Basketball Championship Game on Saturday, at Iolani School in Honolulu.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Utah Prep’s forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives down court into Brewster’s guard Killyan Toure (23) during the Iolani Classic Boys Basketball Championship Game on Saturday, at Iolani School in Honolulu.