Las Vegas Advisor: In a third conversion, Delano becomes W

Announced in October with an expected reveal date in 2025, the conversion of Delano to W Hotel has been completed well ahead of schedule. The 43-story, 1,117-room all-suite noncasino hotel, located next to Mandalay Bay, has gone through some changes, having opened in 2003 as THEhotel, then becoming Delano in 2014. Now it’s officially a W hotel. Not much has changed, however, as MGM Resorts International remains the operator and the property retains its two restaurants, spa and fancy top-floor lounge. One change, though, is the exterior lettering on the top of the building, which is now a single “W.” It’s expected that renovations and some changes in the restaurant and bar operators will be made, but no plans have been disclosed.

Cleo’s to Caspian’s: Caspian’s Cocktails &Caviar has opened at Caesars Palace in the space formerly occupied by the longtime Cleopatra’s Barge lounge. It’s a caviar bar on the outside, with a “secret passage” to a rock ‘n’ roll venue with live music and no cover charge — kinda like it was when it was simply “The Barge.”

Half-point holidays: As it does every year during the holidays, South Point is running its “Payless With Your Points” promo, during which almost everything is half price when you use club points. This includes all restaurants and bars, rooms, shows, bingo, bowling, spa and salon, movies and the gift shop. Drinks at the bars are $2 ($1 with points). The promo runs through Dec. 24.

Question: Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami meets Club America in a preseason game on Jan. 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Will Lionel Messi play?

Answer: No one can know for sure, but it’s being promoted that, barring extraordinary circumstances, Messi will play. It will be the first time Messi, considered by many to be the GOAT of the world’s most popular sport, will take the field to play in Las Vegas.

