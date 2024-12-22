Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

Timothy Inouye was driving through Eau Claire, Wis., with his buddy Warren Chang when they came upon Hawaii Poke Bowl. Chang was inspired to pose for a picture, which was shot by Inouye.

Honolulu residents Michiko and Chad Griffith attended a family wedding in Vancouver, Canada, and spotted the Aloha Hawaiian Grill restaurant in the city of Richmond, part of the Metro Vancouver district. Photo by Sky Griffith.

Faye Kurren of Honolulu shared a shot of her grandchildren enjoying a familiar cold treat at Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice in Round Rock, Texas. Photo by Laura Ryckman.

