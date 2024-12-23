Letter: Flipping Hawaii red can fix nagging problems

To my fellow citizens of the state of Hawaii: After the victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the recent election, I feel hopeful that my children and grandchildren may have a chance to live the American dream.

Now that the red wave has taken hold on the continent, it’s time for the red wave to wash over the state of Hawaii. The Democratic Party has dominated this state for at least 50 years and life has gotten worse for the common local people. We have some of the worst roads in the country and gas, food and rent prices are through the roof, which is forcing many local people having to leave their island home for a better life on the mainland.

We need to wake up and try a different approach. Encourage young conservatives to run for public office. As Trump said, “What do you have to lose?”

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

