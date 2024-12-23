Letter: Kawainui Marsh better location for new landfill

Oahu needs a new landfill and it seems the one thing most of us can agree on is that it should not be located above an aquifer. A modest proposal: Designate Kawainui Marsh as the new site.

The marsh encompasses 830 acres; our mayor has said he needs 150 acres. Broken up, four parcels of 150 acres each could be landfill, four parcels of 50 acres each could be designated wildlife preserve and 30 acres could be reserved for an equipment base yard. We are assured that the technology exists to prevent contaminants from entering an aquifer. Utilize that same technology to prevent contaminants from entering the ocean.

To my fellow citizens, let’s consider this, and not be “Cryluan.”

Erick Ahlgren

Kailua

