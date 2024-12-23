Letter: Take advantage of local kupuna care solutions

The Dec. 7 article, “Seniors need our support to stay in the homes they love,” by The New York Times’ Michelle Cottle, is especially relevant for Hawaii because of the increasing number of our kupuna who are forced to leave because of the inflated cost of living. This deserves an immediate response. Local solutions to the housing crisis have been available for years. Many nonprofits have offered a variety of services; in addition to the exceptional work done by Habitat for Humanity, Homesharing Hawai‘i (HH) was organized in 2019 as a project of the Hawai‘i Intergenerational Network (HIN), founded in 1995 by Charles Larson — the founder of Seagull Schools.

If you know of anyone who needs a ramp, or safety bars or other improvements, please have them call Habitat for Humanity. If they have an extra bedroom and need companionship or assistance, please have them call HH.

Charles Larson

Waimanalo

