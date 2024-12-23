Off the news: Multiple companies hit by worker strikes

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

’Tis the season to be striking, evidently. First came word last week of mainland workers striking at several Amazon distribution facilities, followed by Starbucks workers in three major cities starting a five-day strike Friday. Last Thursday, United Airlines flight attendants picketed at Honolulu’s airport, rallying for new contract terms.

The gifts of fair pay and conditions for good work are surely on many lists this holiday season.