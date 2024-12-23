Vulcans drop Truman State

Monday, December 23, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Jazmine Soto, Caiyle Kaupu and Keirstyn Agonias each hit seven shots from the field and the UH Hilo women’s basketball team beat Truman State 68-61 Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
Soto led the Vulcans (2-6) with 18 points, followed by 16 by Kaupu and 15 by Agonias.
Molly Joyce led the Bulldogs (5-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Vulcans are off until Jan. 2 when they host Concordia.