Vulcans drop Truman State

Jazmine Soto, Caiyle Kaupu and Keirstyn Agonias each hit seven shots from the field and the UH Hilo women’s basketball team beat Truman State 68-61 Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Soto led the Vulcans (2-6) with 18 points, followed by 16 by Kaupu and 15 by Agonias.

Molly Joyce led the Bulldogs (5-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Vulcans are off until Jan. 2 when they host Concordia.