University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Started in the win over the Jaguars, making two tackles with one of them 20 yards downfield on Jacksonville’s second- longest play of the game. He has started five of the last six games and is starting to draw local media attention since he grew up in Las Vegas.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times with one inside the 20 and a long of 57 yards in the win over the Titans. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s two field goals and five extra points. Sanchez appeared in his 111th NFL game, as many as Leo Goeas and Vince Manuwai among former Hawaii players.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Bills and had six tackles, half of them on the final drive as New England tried to get the ball back but had the clock run out on it. He has had a stop in 49 straight games and has now played in as many NFL games as former Warrior Al Noga.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Assisted on a tackle on Minnesota’s first kickoff and nearly blocked a punt in the third quarter in the win over the Seahawks. He played in his 130th NFL game, tying him with Max Unger for 12th on the list of Hawaii-born players.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Had another monster game in the loss to the Falcons, leading the team with a season-high 11 tackles, one of them for a loss and he hit the quarterback for the first time in his career to nearly grab a sack. Muasau took over the green dot role after fellow linebacker Micah McFadden was injured, allowing him to communicate with coaches on the sideline and relay play calls to his mates. He has started three straight games and hasn’t missed a snap in two weeks.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Titans and had five tackles, hit the quarterback once and batted down a pass. His stops were for a total of three yards, including one tackle for loss, his fifth straight game with at least one which is the longest streak of the veteran’s career.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made two field goals and an extra point in the loss to the Chiefs, nailing kicks from 33 and 38 yards. Only one of his five kickoffs went into the end zone, limiting Nikko Remigio to an average of 25.8 yards on his returns. He missed an extra-point try, his first miss this season after 32 makes.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Returned to the starting lineup in the win over the Browns and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and two other grabs among his three targets for a total of 53 yards. Iosivas’ score was the 10th of his career, behind only Kahuku’s Itula Mili’s 13 among Hawaii-born players. He is tied with Herman Wedemeyer of Saint Louis for fifth on the list of receptions by players born in Hawaii and is the third Punahou player with 10 total touchdowns, behind Mosi Tatupu (20) and Arnold Morgado (16).

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Earned another start and compiled seven tackles with a forced fumble and pass defended in the win over the Buccaneers. It was his second forced fumble in as many weeks, he took over as a starter for injured DeMarvion Overshown and credits his fellow young linebacker with getting him ready.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and assisted on a tackle in the loss to the Ravens. He played only 19 snaps on defense in addition to his special teams duties, his fewest since the third week of the season. That is the last time he has had a sack in a reserve role. It was the second time in three weeks he has failed to get to the quarterback.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Suited up but didn’t play in the win over the Eagles, he hasn’t appeared in a game since October.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in the win over the 49ers, not getting sacked and being hit only once. He completed 22 of his 34 attempts, falling short of setting an NFL record with a 70% completion percentage in nine straight games, ending the streak tied with Joe Montana and Drew Brees. He became the 148th player in history to throw 100 career touchdowns, joining Doug Williams and Jim McMahon in the club.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Was declared inactive before the win over the Jaguars with an illness, one of three Raiders to be knocked out of the game by the bug. He had played in a career-high six straight games before sitting out.