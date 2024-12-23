Landon McNamara says Eddie’s presence guided him in winning surf title
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Landon McNamara rode one of the waves Sunday at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay. He took home $50,000 for winning the event.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
At top, Landon McNamara, right, jumped on a wave with two other surfers at Sunday at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, McNamara at the end of one of his rides. His win was highlighted by the event’s best ride, for which the judges gave him a perfect score.