Scoreboard – December 23, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Semifinals: Oregon State vs. Oakland, 3 p.m.; Nebraska vs.

Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Consolation: College of Charleston vs. Loyola Chicago, 12:30 p.m.; Murray State vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls, Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Roosevelt;

Kalaheo at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kalani;

Kahuku at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Mililani;

Radford at Kapolei; Waipahu at Campbell; Waialua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Leilehua. (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at Kamehameha; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Pac-Five at

Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Kapolei (boys JV at 2 p.m; boys varsity to follow; girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls

varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Campbell at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Kapolei (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl: South Florida vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m. at UH’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Wrestling

Hawaii Officials Tournament

At Leilehua, Saturday

Boys

106

1st Place – Koan Hotema of Kalani

2nd Place – Ryder Loughlin of Mililani

3rd Place – Braven Moore of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

4th Place – Jalen Adric of Baldwin

5th Place – Cayden Agonoy of Konawaena

6th Place – Elijah Domingo of Maui

113

1st Place – Analu Woode of Nanakuli

2nd Place – Jaden Thai of Pearl City

3rd Place – Colt Kalaukoa of Castle

4th Place – Jayzon Sheldon of Campbell

5th Place – Noah Werts of Mililani

6th Place – Mikkel Gantala of Konawaena

120

1st Place – Pai`ea Kamakaala of Kahuku

2nd Place – Bragen Anderson of La Grande

3rd Place – Charles John Hao of Kamehameha Schools- Hawaii

4th Place – Shaynen Cabiles of Roosevelt

5th Place – Khairyn Vilavong of Campbell

6th Place – Irving Bicoy of Pearl City

126

1st Place – Quincy Corpuz of Moanalua

2nd Place – Isaiah Giron of Leilehua

3rd Place – Mckenna Manago of Pearl City

4th Place – Eden Aurin Baguso of Konawaena

5th Place – Stanley Okimoto of Saint Louis School

6th Place – Alexander Kaai of PAC-Five

132

1st Place – Paliku Chang of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

2nd Place – Hunter Berger of Saint Louis School

3rd Place – Blake Abernathy of Kamehameha schools-Maui

4th Place – Tovis Cacal of Maui

5th Place – Rev Baptista of Aiea

6th Place – Aisea Soriano of Moanalua

138

1st Place – Daniel Tauyan of Leilehua

2nd Place – Isaiah Torres of Kalani

3rd Place – Colton Livingston of La Grande

4th Place – Harold Gold of Farrington

5th Place – Makoa Menino of Aiea

6th Place – Richie Wolf of Waiakea

144

1st Place – Tyger Taam of Moanalua

2nd Place – Koen Shigemoto of Mililani

3rd Place – Kanoa Iwankiw of King Kekaulike

4th Place – Noah McKenzie of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

5th Place – Aiden Augustiro of Molokai

6th Place – Maverick Sanchez of Mid-Pacific

150

1st Place – Mikah Labuanan of Kamehameha schools-Maui

2nd Place – Daxson Calvert of Hilo

3rd Place – Luke Nakai of Kalani

4th Place – Po`okela Kekaha-Hethcote of Kapolei

5th Place – Yuto Wang of Moanalua

6th Place – Damon Gasilos of Farrington

157

1st Place – Niko Takitani of Baldwin

2nd Place – Kaimalino Comstock of Waiakea

3rd Place – Cole Rodriguez of Roosevelt

4th Place – Na`aupono Chun of Moanalua

5th Place – Connor Furuta of Punahou

6th Place – Kason Cabrera of Kalani

165

1st Place – Keegan Goeas of Castle

2nd Place – Tommy Belding of La Grande

3rd Place – Ezekiel Schulz of Radford

4th Place – Ethan Ito of Punahou

5th Place – Tony Passetti of Maui

6th Place – Micah Dunn of Iolani

175

1st Place – Gavin Buelow of Punahou

2nd Place – Ramsey Nishida of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

3rd Place – Caleb Kazarian of Kaiser

4th Place – Aiden Wong of Baldwin

5th Place – Shysen Dano of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

6th Place – Jack Beaulieu of Leilehua

190

1st Place – Nick Maira of Konawaena

2nd Place – Jackson Hussey of Lahainaluna

3rd Place – Shaedon Kanoa of Kahuku

4th Place – Killian Heffernan of Punahou

5th Place – Kalei Harbottle of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

6th Place – Pono Kaakua of Punahou

215

1st Place – Riley Burton of Castle

2nd Place – Malakai Kaumavae of Moanalua

3rd Place – William Gaucher of Kaiser

4th Place – Dex Dunlap of La Grande

5th Place – Zion Junk of Iolani

6th Place – Thor Jongert of Konawaena

285

1st Place – Elijah Peau of Waianae

2nd Place – Pita Takafua of Baldwin

3rd Place – Maximum Fonoimoana of Kahuku

4th Place – Ku Miner of Pearl City

5th Place – Masahiro Hopkins of Kamehameha Schools- Hawaii

6th Place – Kenai Huff of La Grande

Girls

100

1st Place – Serah Yogi of Pearl City

2nd Place – Kaylie Zeller of Campbell

3rd Place – Shaniah-Lee Ferreira of Waiakea

4th Place – Lindsey Lau of Mid-Pacific

5th Place – Ryanne Cabinian of Leilehua

6th Place – Anjolie Manaba of Molokai

105

1st Place – Chloe Obuhanych of Pearl City

2nd Place – Tia Hotema of Kalani

3rd Place – Taylen Babas-Masuno of Hilo

4th Place – Emma Calvan of Moanalua

5th Place – Jeream Estabilio of Hilo

6th Place – Kienna Hao of KS-Hawaii

110

1st Place – Auriana Wakinekona of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

2nd Place – Nevaeh Lavarias of Pearl City

3rd Place – Emma-Grace Cabinian of Leilehua

4th Place – Serenity Burrows of Mililani

5th Place – Waileia Dudoit of KS-Hawaii

6th Place – Kaylee Keahi of King Kekaulike

115

1st Place – Kaloni Brown of Hilo

2nd Place – Chaela Gantala of Baldwin

3rd Place – Stacallen Mahoe of Nanakuli

4th Place – Hikianalia Chow-Jones of Waianae

5th Place – Amaya Kapihe of Kapolei

6th Place – Kallie Teruya of Moanalua

120

1st Place – Tatiana Paragas of Punahou

2nd Place – Nahenahe Kalamau of Moanalua

3rd Place – Sarai O`Day of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

4th Place – Olalikaipolaumaile Akioka of Kailua

5th Place – Deja Fernandez of Baldwin

6th Place – Prestige Brown of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

125

1st Place – Sanairee Hasegawa of Baldwin

2nd Place – Maya Rose DeAngelo of Iolani

3rd Place – Peyton Diamond of Baldwin

4th Place – Makayla Paclib of Mililani

5th Place – Jenahvi Julian of Pearl City

6th Place – Lilly-Anne Meyers of Campbell

130

1st Place – Jax Realin of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

2nd Place – Piikea Joy of Baldwin

3rd Place – Anela Egloria of Leilehua

4th Place – Safirah Ladore of Lahainaluna

5th Place – Kiera Nitahara of Moanalua

6th Place – Anabell Ohira of Castle

135

1st Place – Te`ata Mata`afa Grove of Baldwin

2nd Place – Kalia Luafalemana-Haney of Farrington

3rd Place – Paige Taasan of Hilo

4th Place – Annabell Hunter of Moanalua

5th Place – Lyriq Lopes of Kahuku

6th Place – Shyla Loebl-Auld-Rames of Lahainaluna

140

1st Place – Melia Taeu of Kahuku

2nd Place – Colleen Kinimaka of Campbell

3rd Place – Leann Suzuki of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

4th Place – Halia Herrick of Lahainaluna

5th Place – Alyssa Fernandez of Hilo

6th Place – Adrianna Alejandro of Pearl City

145

1st Place – Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura of Moanalua

2nd Place – Leila Esera of Kahuku

3rd Place – Malie Vickery-Mafi of Kamehameha Schools- Hawaii

4th Place – Kulia Heffernan of Punahou

5th Place – Ariana Digloria of Leilehua

6th Place – Shelbi Bagood of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

155

1st Place – Zaira Sugui of Moanalua

2nd Place – Lakota Kamaka of Baldwin

3rd Place – Kaimalie Wong-Stone of King Kekaulike

4th Place – Zyra Harris of Radford

5th Place – Kaya-Alani Smith of Punahou

6th Place – Naia Nakasone of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

170

1st Place – Jahlia Miguel of Baldwin

2nd Place – Alazhandra Williams of Farrington

3rd Place – Shiloh Kamaka of Baldwin

4th Place – Hayden Smith of Pearl City

5th Place – Esabella Kukonu of Moanalua

6th Place – Kamaleialoha Sanchez of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

190

1st Place – Brianna Kekona of Lahainaluna

2nd Place – Nesiya Hammond of Moanalua

3rd Place – Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai

4th Place – Arianny Ruane of Leilehua

5th Place – Hiilei Tuikolongahau of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

6th Place – Nevyn Fereti of Moanalua

235

1st Place – Zoe-Shalom Ahue Bolosan of Leilehua

2nd Place – Serenia Meredith of Pearl City

3rd Place – Alena Bartley of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama

4th Place – Janessa Fischer-Carter of Aiea

5th Place – Eden Mailo of Kahuku

6th Place – Chen-Lee Wilson of Pearl City