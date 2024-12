Sean Atkins did a double-shaka on the hotel grounds of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki. .

When it comes to college-football stars, it would be difficult to pick out South Florida receiver Sean Atkins from a starting lineup.

“Man, I don’t even get recognized out on campus,” said Atkins, who is 5 feet 10, 186 pounds and the Bulls’ career leader with 189 receptions.

“I feel if you were ever to walk by me in public, you would just have no idea,” he added. “You wouldn’t recognize me. My stature, my appearance. At the end of the day, it’s just the dog that’s within you. I play football, I feel, the right way. I just go out and compete. That’s really all it is.”

When Atkins joined USF as a walk-on in 2019, he had signed up for a full load of courses while also working 30 hours a week as a food runner at the Meat Market Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant in Tampa.

“Basically, whenever the food got ready and came in the window, I would take the food and deliver it to the table,” he said. “It’s kind of a high-stressed environment. … You’re moving in and out of traffic. You’re avoiding people. And you’ve got some really hot plates in your hands. Maybe that’s why it helped me on the field.”

Atkins played in two games during a redshirt year in 2019, and six of nine games during the COVID-19 season in 2020. After playing in 11 games in 2021, he was placed on scholarship.

“That was one of the best experiences of my life,” Atkins said. “Just all the hard work, and being able to call my parents and just let them know that. That’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Despite the scholarship, Atkins continued to moonlight at the Meat Market.

“It was something I loved to do,” Atkins said. “Even when Coach (Alex) Golesh got here (in December 2022), I was like, ‘man, I still want to work.’ He kind of begged me to stop and focus on football and make sure my body’s right in every aspect.”

Atkins quit food running to excel as a route runner in the “Go-Go-Golesh” offense, an uptempo spread attack. Atkins had 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Entering Tuesday’s Hawaii Bowl against San Jose State at the Ching Complex, Atkins has 69 catches on 100 targets.

In addition to the usual workouts, Atkins relies on post-practice catches off the JUGS machine, video sessions and visualization.

“I just love to create routes in my head and envision how they will play out and I’ll go out and replicate them on the field,” Atkins said. “If a situation presents itself, I want to be able to rely back on what I thought about and just go out and react.”

Atkins, who grew up in Viera, Fla., is enjoying the practices and camaraderie leading to his final college game.

“It’s an incredible story, and I’m one about stories,” Golesh said of Atkins’ ascent from walk-on to go-to receiver. “I always root for an underdog.”

Golesh said Atkins embodies “the purity of college football, why we all got into it. He’s the reason you still come to work every day, and are humbled and honored to be in the position you’re in.”

Atkins said: “Being here for my final game, I couldn’t put a stamp on my college career any better. I’m really thankful for all of it.”

HAWAII BOWL

3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ching Complex, UH Manoa

>> Who: South Florida (6-6, 4-4 American) vs. San Jose State (7-5, 3-4 Mountain West)

>> TV: ESPN

>> Radio: 1420-AM, 92.7-FM