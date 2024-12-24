Letter: Gabbard unqualified for Trump Cabinet position

Now that the tide seems to have turned, it makes me sick to my stomach to see some of our local politicians line up to bend over and kiss the ring of director of national intelligence nominee, Tulsi Gabbard. Eminently unqualified for such an important position, she also seems to have an even more appalling “thing” for tyrants and bloodthirsty dictators.

Perhaps it’s just another case of one politician conveniently turning a blind eye to another’s shenanigans. But if you are going to lead, please have the moral fortitude to name something for what it is.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

