Letter: Honolulu airport is a sad, inconvenient mess

Every single time I go to our dingy airport I’m disappointed. It’s not clean and there are no good food offerings. Spending money on a shrine to Daniel K. Inouye makes me crazy.

Can’t count on the bus/electric cars to get you to your gate. All employees need to advise passengers that things could get dicey after 7 p.m. The elevators are dark and baggage areas are confusing and filthy, as is the rideshare area.

Last time I came through baggage claim locally, I had no idea where to go. When I asked a Hawaiian Airlines customer service representative about it, they said that they sometimes put up a handmade directional sign, but their boss makes them take it down. The ceiling is falling in some areas and it’s a long walk from gate to terminal. The rail station looks far away, too, especially for those with bags.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

