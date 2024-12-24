Off the news: New state tax plan to benefit many in 2025

Just in time for Christmas, here’s a little present for working folks: Take-home pay should show a bit of a bump in the new year. Thanks to Hawaii’s Act 46, which goes into effect Jan. 1, a change in the state tax withholding means that, for example, someone making $50,000 annually should get about $33 more in each bimonthly paycheck.

The new plan eliminates the lowest tax brackets, cuts rates for all brackets and boosts the standard deduction. Individual results may vary, but for those who see no change by late January or early February, it’s time to ask the boss — politely, of course.