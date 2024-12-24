Off the news: Ocean Safety Commission seeks candidates

Thanks to a City Charter amendment successfully passed in November’s election, a new Ocean Safety Commission is being created. Candidates are now being sought for the five-member commission — duties will include appointing a chief of the city’s fledgling Ocean Safety Department and reviewing the department’s annual budget to make recommendations to the mayor and City Council.

Commissioner applications are due by Jan. 31; email to mdoffice@honolulu.gov or send to the Mayor’s Office, 530 S. King St, room 300, Honolulu, 96813. For more info on qualifications, see 808ne.ws/oceancommission.