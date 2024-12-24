Newest kauhale opens in Iwilei
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
City Homeless Coordinator Sam Moku, left, and Connie Mitchell, executive director of the Institute for Human Services, toured the grounds of the Alana Ola Pono kauhale Monday in Iwilei on the day of its opening and dedication.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A look inside one of the 43 units.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, led the blessing during Monday’s opening and dedication ceremony at Alana Ola Pono kauhale in Iwilei. Also in attendance were Ryan Yamane, left, Connie Mitchell, Kimo Carvalho and Gov. Josh Green.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Institute for Human Services Executive Director Connie Mitchell showed the communal kitchen area to Sam Moku, the city’s homeless coordinator.