Boys basketball Top 10: No. 1 Saint Louis, No. 2 Maryknoll off to play in mainland tourneys

Tournament mode is in effect even after Christmas.

Saint Louis (14-0) collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders fly early Thursday morning to San Diego, then play that night against Laguna Creek (Calif.) in The Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines.

Several teams are globe-trotting this week. No. 2 Maryknoll will be in Oakland to play in the Damian Lillard Classic. The Spartans will play Fremont (7-4) on Thursday.

Third-ranked Punahou will be home to host the Punahou Invitational. The Buffanblu play Molokai at 2 p.m. Thursday.

No. 7 University will be in San Diego for the Surf ’N Slam Hoop Classic. The Jr. ’Bows play Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) on Thursday.

Ninth-ranked Mid-Pacific will be at The Holiday Classic in Torrey Pines, Calif. The Owls open with Oakwood (Morgan Hill, Calif.).

On the Big Island, The Grind Session makes a stop at the Afook-Chinen Hilo Civic Auditorium.

Day one games include Hilo against Kamehameha and Seabury Hall against ‘Iolani. Grind Session league games follow with Utah Prep battling Elite Prep (Wash.) and Albuquerque Prep (N.M.) against Prolific Prep (Calif.)

The voyage to Hilo will be a full-circle moment for Utah Prep guard JJ Mandaquit, who moved from Hilo to Oahu to play for ‘Iolani as a freshman. After an All-State season, he transferred to Utah Prep, then known as RSL Prep, and went on to make the US junior national team.

On Saturday, Utah Prep edged Brewster Academy (N.H.) 45-43 for the ‘Iolani Classic title. Mandaquit enjoyed every moment, signing autographs and having photos taken with young fans long after the title game. The Aloha Aina uniforms worn by teams in the Classic were crisp, and the notoriety of Utah Prep’s ascent with the nation’s top recruit, AJ Dybantsa, is unmatched.

“All this extra stuff is cool, but I’m just enjoying being back in a place that helped me become who I am today. Seeing a lot of old friends and family, being able to play in front of them means everything,” said Mandaquit, who signed with Washington.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (14-0) (9) 90 1

> won at Radford, 60-29

> next: vs. Laguna Creek, Thursday

2. Maryknoll (10-2) 77 2

> def. Konawaena, 70-32

> next: vs. West Anchorage, Monday (Sellitto)

> next: vs. Fremont (Oakland, Calif.), Friday

3. Punahou (11-3) 74 3

> def. Kapaa, 57-35

> next: vs. Molokai, Thursday, 2 p.m.

4. Mililani (9-3) 59 4

> bye

> next: vs. No. 6 Leilehua, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Radford, Friday, 7 p.m.

5. Kahuku (7-7) 43 8

> def. University, 57-46

> next: at No. 8 Kailua, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Kalaheo, Monday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

6. Leilehua (10-5) 42 6

> def. Osaka Gakuin, 44-41

> next: at Mililani, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Waipahu, Monday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

7. University (10-4) 40 5

> def. North Torrance (Calif.), 50-38

> next: vs. Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), Friday (Surf)

8. Kailua (11-3) 28 7

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Kaimuki, Friday, 7 p.m.

9. Mid-Pacific (10-5) 17 9

> lost to El Capitan (Calif.), 57-54

> next: vs. Oakwood, Thursday

10. (tie) Kamehameha (3-6) 10 10

> def. Kalani, 69-37

> next: vs. Hilo, Friday, 12:30 p.m.

10. (tie) ‘Iolani (8-6) 10 NR

> lost to St. Paul VI (Va.), 67-59

> next: vs. Kohala, Thursday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m.