Girls basketball Top 10: Unanimous No. 1 Kamehameha will be mainland-bound

Kamehameha collected all 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week.
The Warriors edged five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani 46-43, last week, then routed El Capitan (Merced, Calif.). Since bumping ‘Iolani off the throne, the Warriors (14-2 overall) have been No. 1 for the past four weeks.
Kamehameha will open play in the Platinum (top) division of the West Coast Jamboree (Calif.) on Friday. Their first opponent is Windward (6-5) of Los Angeles. Also in the Platinum bracket are Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery, teams that Kamehameha has played on Oahu this preseason.
Konawaena remains at No. 2. The Wildcats (11-2) play at the HBA Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against West Torrance (Calif.).
No. 3 Maryknoll is coming off a 30-point performance by junior guard Pua‘ena Herrington in a 66-42 win over West Anchorage (Alaska). The Spartans meet King’s High (Wash.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the HBA tournament.
The only change in the poll isa flip-flop at Nos. 5 and 6. Hanalani is now 3-0 in ILH Division I play, including a 53-28 win at 10th-ranked HBA on Saturday, and passed Kahuku, even though the Red Raiders opened OIA East play 3-0. Hanalani (10-4) is 4-3 against Top 10 Hawaii teams, including wins over Punahou and Mililani.
Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10
Monday, Dec. 23, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (14-2. 10-2 nonconference, 4-0 ILH) (10) 100 1
> def. El Capitan (Merced, Calif.), 69-31
> next: vs. Windward (Calif.), Friday, 4 p.m.
> next: vs. Punahou, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.
2. Konawaena (11-2. 6-2 nonconference, 5-0 BIIF) 85 2
> def. Christian Liberty, 58-12
> next: at Honokaa, Dec. 23
> next: vs. West Torrance (Calif.), Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
3. Maryknoll (9-4. 8-3 nonconference, 1-1 ILH) 80 3
> def. West Anchorage, 59-38
> next: vs. King’s High (Wash.), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
4. ‘Iolani (11-5. 10-3 nonconference, 1-2 ILH) 75 4
> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 46-43
> next: vs. Konko (Osaka), Tuesday
5. Hanalani (10-4, 3-0 ILH D-II) 54 6
> won at No. 10 Hawaii Baptist, 53-28, Dec. 21
> next: bye?
> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
6. Kahuku (5-4, 3-0 OIA) 51 5
> def. Kalani, 57-31
> next: at McKinley, Thursday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m.
7. Punahou (7-7. 0-2 ILH) 34 7
> def. West Anchorage, 66-42
> next: at Maryknoll, Jan. 3, noon
8. Mililani (10-7. 2-0 OIA) 29 8
> def. Waipahu, 65-11
> next: vs. Leilehua, Monday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
> next: vs. Waianae, Saturday, 6 p.m.
9. Maui (8-2. 5-0 MIL) 24 9
> def. King Kekaulike, 61-46
> next: bye
> next: vs. Baldwin, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.
10. Hawaii Baptist (14-5, 2-1 ILH D-II) 8 10
> lost to No. 6 Hanalani, 53-28, Dec. 21
> next: vs. North Torrance (Calif.), Thursday, Dec. 26, 6 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Campbell 6, Pahoa 4.