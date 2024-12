Punahou’s 6-foot-6 basketball player Tanoa Scanlan has skills on the basketball court and on the piano.

Timing is everything in basketball.

Timing is everything in music. From jazz to classical to pop.

Tanoa Scanlan doesn’t get much piano time these days, but unlike those lessons he learned as a first grader, he relishes the chance to master his timing.

Scanlan is the kind of youngster who can hear a song and work it out on the ivories. He can play by ear. The satisfying process of absorbing music, executing every note, mastering each chord and key, pianissimo to fortissimo. For a kindergartener, though, it was a chore.

“Growing up, I did piano lessons for seven or eight years. In-person lessons, then online during COVID. To be honest, I hated it. It would be one hour. It was 100% boring,” Scanlan said. “I didn’t want anything to do with it, but I’m grateful now they put me in that position. Now I’m able to read music. That’s how I learned to play piano, playing sheet music. The bass clef and everything.”

There’s the more formal flavor, and the modern. He memorized Beethoven’s “Für Elise.” He can also dive into the theme song of “Interstellar.” It’s all for fun, but when he sat down at a piano to play it during a basketball trip in Canada last summer, everything stopped for a few minutes.

“Our Kingdom of Hawaii team was in a native town near Vancouver. There was a piano in the cafeteria,” he said. “I played for three or four minutes. They were sort of impressed.”

Music, indirectly, is why Punahou has one of the most old-school, high-efficiency offensive weapons in the state. His mother, Alicia, has taught middle school choir there for 24 years. Scanlan’s father, Cavan, was a standout ‘Iolani player, and the two worked endlessly on post fundamentals. How does an ‘Iolani graduate end up sending his child to rival Punahou?

“The only reason Tanoa went to Punahou is we get one tuition waiver,” Alicia Scanlan said.

Cavan Scanlan has taught English at Kamehameha for more than two decades. The discount won.

Listed at 6 feet, 6 inches, the sophomore has the footwork of a young Hakeem Olajuwon. That’s the hope, at least, and it’s no joke. Scanlan is averaging 18 points per game, almost entirely in the paint.

“Tanoa is like an old soul. Even in the beginning, he was one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached. He’s a lot like Zane (Chong),” Punahou coach Darren Matsuda said, referring to one of his former players. “Tanoa has a killer instinct, but he’s super humble. On the bench, he’s leading the cheers. It’s great to have someone like that as one of your best players.”

Punahou (11-3) is ranked No. 3 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Buffanblu host Molokai at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Punahou Invitational. The ILH season tips off Jan. 3 as Punahou visits Kamehameha, the first of five Buffanblu games in a 10-day span.

“We came really close last year. We have a lot of plans. Our values are going to get us there one game at a time, not undervaluing our opponent,” Scanlan said. “A lot of the guys have bought in. People are making sacrifices to win games. A lot of them could average 15 points a game, but they’re buying in.”

He provides what most teams are lacking: a consistent source of points no matter what kind of defense is offered. If Scanlan isn’t going up-and-under for a layup or reverse layup against man-to-man coverage, he is recognizing a double team and finding open teammates cutting to the rim or spotting up on the 3-point line.

His low-post foundation leads to the best possible shot, and in the end, Scanlan, Zion White, Ethan Chung and their teammates are often in position to corral missed shots for putbacks. While the 6-4 Chung lines up for catch-and-shoot treys, point guard Dane Kellner initiates the offense and gets the efficiency equation started. White’s explosiveness and versatility make him one of just a very few who can impact a game on offense and, with possibly the best shotblocking ability in the state, defense.

Unlike some Punahou teams of the past that were more dependent on perimeter shooting, the Buffanblu of recent seasons have more balance, more consistency, more will to get in the paint, take the occasional elbow to the nose, and finish the play with points.

Scanlan has a fan in coach Dan Hale of three-time defending state champion Saint Louis, who was an All-State post player back in the day, also at Punahou.

“I like everything about Tanoa. He’s active on the glass, and clearly has a high-level skill set for a guy his size. The No. 1 thing is he’s a competitor. He just goes and goes. We saw that last year, too,” Hale said. “He’s going hard every second he’s on the court.”

Hale was a player of the year, leading the Buffanblu to a state championship.

“Tanoa is way more skilled than I was. I was skilled in the low post, facing up mid-range, but there was no 3-point line when I played. He can do it at all levels. He’s so smooth with the ball, very comfortable with it. He’s playing above the rim, too. Punahou’s loaded, for sure,” Hale said.

Leilehua and Punahou met three times this preseason, iron sharpening iron. Leilehua won the first battle before Punahou won the next two.

“Tanoa is kind of similar to (former Mililani player) Tim Dorn, the way I see him,” Mules coach Chad Townsend said. “Both can score inside and out. Comfortable with their back to the basket, facing up, playing from the 3-point line. Both are long, both might not block your shot, but they can change your shot. They’re game-changers.”

Scanlan’s old-school accuracy with the turnaround jumper is a major weapon.

“You can’t block it. He was pretty dang efficient with that against us. He doesn’t take bad shots, takes the right shots,” Townsend added. “If we don’t front him, bad things happen. He’ll hit that shot or find his shooters.”

Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant hasn’t seen his team play against Punahou yet this winter, but he has an apt comparison.

“I knew after watching him play a couple of games that he has the ‘it’ factor. The versatility. He is potentially another (Aiva) Arquette,” Grant said, referring to Saint Louis’ state Player of the Year in 2022.

At first glance, Scanlan’s lean frame doesn’t appear built to take that kind of punishment in the key, but game by game, week by week, he has grown stronger. He began nonconference play with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, against King Kekaulike. Then came an 11-point game against Mililani, followed by 21 against then No. 2 Leilehua.

Against host Kailua in the Surfrider Holiday Classic final, Scanlan poured in 22 points in a 62-57 overtime win. Ten days later, he scored 14 points in a loss to powerhouse Oak Hill (Va.), then followed that with a 23-point effort against Leilehua. On day four of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic, Scanlan had a season-high 34 points against Kahuku, making all four of his free-throw attempts.

He played sparingly in Punahou’s lopsided win over a scrappy Kapaa squad and had 15 points. He is shooting 84% at the foul line for the season.

The bottom line for Scanlan isn’t about his numbers, though. Even at a young age, he understands the balance his team needs. The will to stay in the paint on most possessions. The resilience it takes to claim territory on the block and never relent.

It is old-school basketball at its finest. Punahou’s transition from finesse-heavy basketball dependent on fullcourt pressure to precision hoops in halfcourt on both ends has much to do with the buy-in from Scanlan and his teammates.

He is second to White in rebounding with 6.5 per game, and also dishes three assists per game.

Matsuda’s son, Rhys, played in the Kalanianaole Athletic Club basketball league. Scanlan was on another team.

“They were only 10 or 11. Tanoa was really smart, had a really good feel for the game. That’s what caught my eye. What stood out with him is he was like a really big point guard or point forward. He was tall for his age,” Matsuda said.

Neither parent spends much time motivating their oldest son. Tanoa Scanlan is often awake by 5 a.m.

“I wake up in the morning, he’s at the park,” Cavan Scanlan said. “Pounding (the basketball) in the garage, shooting on the street. The fruits of that are starting to come to fruition. He realizes all the time he put in, he still works hard. It goes to his drive and he just loves it. Some kids just love playing.”

The only ask by mom and dad is that he sleeps early if he plans to work out before the sun comes up.

“The gym’s open (early) at Punahou on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I set five alarms. It’s definitely a sacrifice you have to make. If I’m up at 11 p.m. watching something, my parents are not going to let me get up at 5 a.m.,” he said.

The hours and days and years of basic fundamentals with his dad have transitioned to a lot of solo work alone. Sometimes the best way a father shows a son love is in the process.

“My dad instilled fundamentals on my footwork, hours on the block. I wanted to shoot 3s, and he had me working on Hakeem Olajuwon footwork,” Tanoa Scanlan said. “He has a little series we do. That’s what I do every time. That’s why I’m able to score down low. There’s definitely a lot more work I need to do.”

Scanlan also plays volleyball, his mother’s college sport. Alicia and Cavan met while playing their respective sports at Willamette (Ore.).

“He called the lines at my volleyball games. I sang the national anthem at all his basketball games,” she recalled. “We got paid work study to be at each other’s games.”

Music, though, was her career to come.

Alicia Scanlan was already teaching when Tanoa first began to dance — before he was born.

“Our choir had a really phenomenal group of kids, so he was surrounded by them. I was musical director for ‘West Side Story.’ The show was in April and I had him in June. ‘Mamba’ was the big dance. Every time he heard it, he would start dancing in my belly.”

Not long after he was born, Tanoa showed his affinity for hoops.

“We had a little basket. He’s nine months old and he’s dunking. He gets so excited. He’s been loving basketball ever since,” Alicia Scanlan said. “He doesn’t have the same passion for music.

Still, Alicia Scanlan’s mother is also a music teacher back home in Oregon. It’s in the bloodline.

“He’s a super musical kid, so that really helps a lot. He stopped piano lessons in seventh grade to concentrate on sports,” she said.

Tanoa Scanlan was in choir with his mother teaching during middle school. He’s now in Hawaiian music ensemble, playing ukulele and guitar.

“The feeling of playing together and accomplishing something, it’s like sports. You’re one part of this beautiful whole,” Alicia Scanlan said. “You’re important, but you’re only one small sliver.”

So Punahou’s roundballers are making music on the hardwood. It’s not a finished product, but the balance and harmony, the grit and toughness, all built on blue-collar soul. The common denominators have a way of building bonds.

“Tanoa is a great friend because he holds you accountable and pushes you to be better whether it’s in school or on the court,” said Kellner, who has been friends with Scanlan since he was a year old. “He’s the kind of person who will tell you if you stink or have food in your teeth so you don’t embarrass yourself in public. Most importantly, he’ll always have your back when you fail and be there to celebrate with you when you succeed.”

Tanoaalofa Scanlan’s first name is an homage to his culture. Cavan Scanlan did the due diligence.

“My cousin, Daniel Langkilde, was a talking chief back in Samoa and I was going back and forth with him, if it’s OK. He had titles, he knew the Fa‘asamoa. Everybody knew, check with Daniel,” he said. “He was awesome and full of life.”

Langkilde passed away several years ago, but part of his legacy is helping name his nephew.

“Alofa is love. Tanoa is multiple meanings. One of them is the proclamation of a high chief. So this is a proclamation of love,” he said.

Mom would love to see Tanoa play two sports in college, but she also just wants him to get enough rest.

“It’s kind of cool to see all his work pay off. He’s home on the weekends, playing with friends on Fortnite. He’s just a good kid. It’s been nice to see him grow up as a player. Emotionally, learning about leadership,” she said. “He has so many uncles. He had a nice meeting with Perry Lam, discussing leadership.”

Lam is one of Punahou’s all-time greats in basketball.

“We love Perry,” she said. “And Tanoa took a couple of pages of notes. Hopefully, his dreams will come true.”

At the end of the day, dad loves being surrounded by music.

“He’ll come home, hear a tune and work it out on the piano. ‘Interstellar’ or Drake,” Cavan Scanlan said. “I like that he has that.”

The season is still young. Scanlan is ready for anything, especially excellence.

“The humility that was instilled into me by my family, I’m a very humble person. I don’t like to take credit for a lot of stuff. It’s not just me. My parents put that into me. Stay humble whether I’m scoring 30 points a game or not, and give the glory to God,” he said.

TANOA SCANLAN

Punahou basketball • volleyball

6-6 forward

Sophomore

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Cars”

2. “Interstellar”

3. “Stranger Things”

“I grew up watching ‘Cars.’ I probably watched it more than 20 times. ‘Interstellar’ I like watching that director’s movies. Christopher Nolan. I learned to play the song by ear.”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Açaí bowl (Jewel Or Juice)

2. Pasta (Spaghetti Factory)

3. Gushers

“I probably eat one little pack of Gushers every day.”

Top 3 homemade food

1. Mom’s tater tot casserole

2. Dad’s omelettes

3. Dad’s seared ahi panko crusted rolls

“She makes (the casserole) every few months or so. My dad can cook anything. His omelette has cheese and lots of vegetables. I can cook eggs.”

Top 3 music artists/favorite song

1. Drake – “Tried Our Best”

2. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “House Arrest Tingz”

3. SZA – “Good Days”

Favorite athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“His change of pace, controls the game, patient. Poised. He has so many counters.”

Team: Boston Celtics

“My dad’s mom grew up outside of Boston. We’re Patriots fans, but the Celtics are making up for it.”

Funniest teammate: Dane Kellner

“That’s my best friend since I was 1 or 2. My dad and his dad, Uncle Bart, were best friends in college.”

Smartest teammate: Kayle Kaneshiro

“Shout out Kayle. There’s probably eight or 10 options I could’ve picked. He has calculus.”

GPA: 3.8

“I tend to do (homework) during school. Punahou is kind of like a college setup, blocks during the day. I take pride in getting it done as soon as I can. It’s a cool feeling coming home from practice and having free time.”

Favorite teacher/class: Mr. (Micah) Pavich, geometry

“Math hasn’t been my thing in the past, but I’ve learned a lot better because Mr. Pavich helps me in ways I can learn better. He pushes me. If I get a B-plus, he wants me to do better.”

Favorite motto/scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Do not rely on your own understanding. In all ways, acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.”

New life skill: Golf

Bucket list: Ride a Jet Ski, skydive

Time machine: Samoa around 300 years ago

“My dad is half-Samoan and my grandpa (Rags Scanlan) is full Samoan and lived there most of his life. My grandpa passed away seven or eight years ago. I don’t remember specific stories, but I’d hang around with him and he’d show me the discipline and all the things that you do. Be respectful.”

If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

“Just to keep going, throughout good and bad. No matter what, keep going as your future self will be proud of you. Everything happens for a reason, so continue to have faith and separate yourself from others.”

Shoutouts

“Shout out to my family, especially my parents for making sacrifices in their lives so I can chase my dreams. They invest so much in my life, and don’t get enough credit for it. I’m grateful for everything they do, and hopefully can pay them back one day.”