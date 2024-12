Scoreboard – December 24, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl: South Florida vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m. at UH’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Seventh place, Loyola-Chicago vs. Charlotte/Murray State loser, 8:30 a.m. Fifth place, Charleston vs. Charlotte/Murray State winner, 10:30 a.m. Third place, Hawaii vs. Oakland, 1:30 p.m. Championship, Oregon State vs. Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Soccer

ILH

Girls varsity

Kamehameha 1, Punahou 0

Pac-Five 4, Damien 0

Mid-Pacific 2, Punahou I-AA 0

UH SCHEDULES

Men’s BASKETBALL

(Record: 7-3; 0-1 Big West)

Fri., Oct. 25 at UH Hilo (exb.) W, 64-61

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cham. (exb.) W, 85-80

Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Life Pacific@ W, 96-61

Sun., Nov. 10 vs. S. Jose St.@ W, 80-69

Mon., Nov. 11 vs. Pacific@ W 76-66

Sun., Nov. 17 vs. Weber St. W, 73-68,OT

Fri, Nov. 22 vs. No. Carolina L, 69-87

Tue., Nov. 26 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 67-63

Tues., Dec. 3 at Grand Canyon L, 72-78

Sat., Dec. 7 at LBSU! L, 68-76

Sat. Dec. 14 vs. TX A&M-CC W, 71-62

Sun., Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte# W, 78-61

Monday vs. Nebraska# L, 69-55

Wednesday vs. TBD# TBD

Thu., Jan. 2 vs. UCSB! 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 9 at UC Riverside! 5 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 at CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 16 vs. CS Northridge! 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 23 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 30 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 6 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 at UCSB! 5 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 13 vs. Long Beach St! 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Sat., March 1 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Thu., March 6 at CSU Bakers.! 4:30 p.m.

Sat., March 8 at CS Northridge! 3 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 12-15

in Henderson, Nev.

Homes games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

@—Outrigger Rainbow Classic

#—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game

WOMen’s BASKETBALL

(Record: 6-5; 0-1 Big West)

Sun., Oct 27 at UH Hilo (exb.) W, 69-50

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cham. (exb.) W, 73-31

Thu., Nov. 7 at Portland L, 65-76

Sat., Nov. 9 at Portland St. W, 72-50

Fri., Nov. 22 vs. La.-Monroe# W, 69-64

Sun., Nov. 24 vs. East. Wash.# W, 67-55

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Fresno St.@ W, 50-47

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. UT Martin@ W, 47-39

Sun., Dec. 1 vs. UCLA@ L, 70-49

Sat., Dec. 7 vs. LBSU! L, 69-73

Mon., Dec. 17 vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff W, 56-15

Fri., Dec. 20 vs. Clemson% L, 58-72

Saturday at SDSU% L, 52-54

Thu., Jan. 2 at UCSB! 5 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 4 at Cal Poly! noon

Thu., Jan. 9 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 16 at CS Northridge! 4 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 at CSU Bakers.! noon

Thu., Jan. 23 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 30 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1 at CS Fullerton! noon

Thu., Feb. 6 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 vs. UCSB! 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 13 at Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 at UC Irvine! noon

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Sat., March 1 at UC Davis! noon

Thu., March 6 vs. CSU Bakers.! 7 p.m.

Sat., March 8 vs. CS Northridge! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 12-15

in Henderson, Nev.

Homes games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

%—San Diego Invitational

!—Big West game